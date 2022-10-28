Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) by 62.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,626 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,761 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Harmony Biosciences were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,758,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,544,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,476,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 346,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,837,000 after acquiring an additional 150,931 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 184.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 172,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,387,000 after acquiring an additional 111,706 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 75,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $4,147,960.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,300,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,240,412.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 75,117 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.22, for a total transaction of $4,147,960.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,300,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,240,412.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jeffrey Dierks sold 12,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $543,889.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 315,348 shares of company stock valued at $16,537,863. Company insiders own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HRMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $57.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Harmony Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.43.

Shares of HRMY opened at $51.70 on Friday. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.54 and a 12-month high of $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 54.42 and a beta of 0.40.

Harmony Biosciences (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.17. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. The firm had revenue of $107.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

