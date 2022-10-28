Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Stake Boosted by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hawaiian were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HA. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Hawaiian by 4.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Hawaiian by 13,166.7% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,530 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $140,000. 91.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawaiian Stock Performance

NASDAQ HA opened at $13.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $712.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.63. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.76 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $691.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.08 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 59.24% and a negative net margin of 10.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HA shares. Melius started coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

About Hawaiian

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

