HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) SVP Kathryn A. Torres Sells 2,000 Shares

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HCA stock opened at $217.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.81. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $279.02. The firm has a market cap of $62.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.67.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.57 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 12,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $270.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Truist Financial raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $208.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $240.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on HCA Healthcare from $192.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on HCA Healthcare from $249.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $234.52.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

