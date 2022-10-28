Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Hecla Mining by 210.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 15,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HL opened at $4.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Hecla Mining has a fifty-two week low of $3.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.53. The company has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of -23.75 and a beta of 1.94.

Hecla Mining ( NYSE:HL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $191.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.0063 per share. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently -15.00%.

HL has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $5.25 to $4.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $4.75 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.88.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors,; and doré containing silver and gold.

