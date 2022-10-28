Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.16

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.16 and last traded at $6.13, with a volume of 87050 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLX has been the topic of several research reports. Capital One Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.71.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Trading Up 2.8 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.10. The company has a market cap of $960.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 15.44% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,420,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $116,732,000 after buying an additional 345,052 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,199,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,094,000 after buying an additional 579,466 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,877,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,422,000 after acquiring an additional 472,058 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,729,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,947,000 after acquiring an additional 408,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,418,000 after acquiring an additional 794,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

About Helix Energy Solutions Group

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

