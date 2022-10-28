Hess (NYSE:HES) Hits New 12-Month High at $142.00

Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $142.00 and last traded at $141.63, with a volume of 39444 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.75.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on HES shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Hess from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Hess to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Hess in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Hess from $146.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.77.

The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $122.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.41. The firm has a market cap of $43.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.52.

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.08. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 87.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.85%.

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total transaction of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Hess by 8.2% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Hess by 563.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Hess by 155.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Hess by 18.9% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

