Horrell Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,882.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,905 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,094 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.4% of Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Amazon.com by 800.0% during the 1st quarter. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership now owns 18 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 32 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3,900.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 40 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 43 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMZN. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $190.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.35.

In other news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total transaction of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,738,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,408. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 10,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.01, for a total value of $1,519,704.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,738,302.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 321,668 shares of company stock worth $15,823,040. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $110.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 99.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $122.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.84.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

