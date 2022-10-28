HSBC (LON:HSBA) PT Set at GBX 585 by Credit Suisse Group

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating) has been assigned a GBX 585 ($7.07) price target by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.88% from the company’s previous close.

HSBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.16) price target on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.42) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 590 ($7.13) price objective on HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 700 ($8.46) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 639.36 ($7.73).

HSBA opened at GBX 443.60 ($5.36) on Wednesday. HSBC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 409.85 ($4.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 499.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 514.39. The company has a market capitalization of £88.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 750.25.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 34,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

