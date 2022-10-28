HSBC (LON:HSBA) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

HSBC (LON:HSBA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 570 ($6.89) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on HSBA. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on HSBC from GBX 560 ($6.77) to GBX 625 ($7.55) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 585 ($7.07) price objective on HSBC in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a GBX 680 ($8.22) price objective on HSBC in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 675 ($8.16) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HSBC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 639.36 ($7.73).

LON:HSBA opened at GBX 443.60 ($5.36) on Wednesday. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 409.85 ($4.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 567.20 ($6.85). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 499.21 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 514.39. The firm has a market cap of £88.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 750.25.

In other HSBC news, insider Ewen Stevenson purchased 34,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 537 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £187,230.42 ($226,232.99).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

