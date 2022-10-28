Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Holdings Lifted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) by 1,324.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $37,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Hub Group by 318.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,300,000 after purchasing an additional 110,473 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hub Group by 63.3% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in Hub Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 104,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Hub Group by 19.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,789 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Hub Group during the second quarter valued at $282,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Hub Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HUBG. Cowen lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $109.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Hub Group from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Hub Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Hub Group to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Hub Group from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hub Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.56.

Hub Group Stock Performance

HUBG stock opened at $75.02 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.34 and its 200-day moving average is $73.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.92. Hub Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $89.61.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.50. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 10.38 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hub Group

In other Hub Group news, CEO David P. Yeager acquired 141,561 shares of Hub Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO David P. Yeager acquired 141,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $104.99 per share, for a total transaction of $14,862,489.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,862,489.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Yablon acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.60 per share, for a total transaction of $428,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $610,499.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 174,900 shares of company stock worth $18,265,801 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Hub Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.