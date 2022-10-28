IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its position in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 45,735 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in IDT were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDT in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDT in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IDT in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IDT in the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDT during the first quarter worth $266,000. 43.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE IDT opened at $25.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.32. IDT Co. has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $67.30. The company has a market cap of $644.87 million, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.14.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on IDT in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

IDT Corporation provides communications and payment services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Fintech, net2phone, and Traditional Communications. The Fintech segment offers international money remittance and related value/payment transfer services under the BOSS Revolution brand name; and national retail solutions, such as point of sale network providing payment processing, digital advertising, transaction data, and ancillary services under the NRS brand name.

