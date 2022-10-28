Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 500,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,664 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Information Services Group were worth $3,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of III. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 12,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 9,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Information Services Group during the 1st quarter worth $122,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Information Services Group stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $260.25 million, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.53 and a 12 month high of $9.70.

Information Services Group ( NASDAQ:III Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.90 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

III has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Information Services Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Information Services Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

