iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,482 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWG opened at $21.96 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.57. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52-week low of $19.35 and a 52-week high of $34.69.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

