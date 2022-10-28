ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) by 89.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,204 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 25,927 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in ITT by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in ITT by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at ITT

In other ITT news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Gustafsson sold 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.95, for a total transaction of $262,731.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 53,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,382,440.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of ITT stock opened at $74.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.68. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.77 and a 12-month high of $105.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $733.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.19 million. ITT had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 12.01%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ITT Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 26.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on ITT in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded ITT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ITT from $84.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on ITT from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.90.

ITT Profile

(Get Rating)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

See Also

