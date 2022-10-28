Jeffrey Alan Lauro Sells 1,000 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Stock

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 760 shares in the company, valued at $570,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O’Reilly Automotive stock opened at $813.22 on Friday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $562.90 and a fifty-two week high of $819.19. The company has a market capitalization of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $719.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $680.24.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 520.10% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 31.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of O’Reilly Automotive

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co increased its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 121 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Citigroup boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $720.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $806.00 to $795.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $778.43.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading

