JMG Financial Group Ltd. Acquires 446 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,983 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 5.7% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 134,115 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $42,237,000 after acquiring an additional 7,210 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 12.6% during the first quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,142 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,743,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 4.8% during the first quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,781 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.0% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 16,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,314,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insider Activity at Microsoft

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $226.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.94. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.13 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 target price for the company. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.05.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.