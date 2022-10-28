JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target to $275.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.28% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $354.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $226.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $219.13 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $248.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.94.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

