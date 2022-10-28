Karin L. Walker Sells 20,000 Shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Stock

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) CAO Karin L. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total transaction of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Prothena Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRTA opened at $59.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.08 and its 200-day moving average is $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -248.75 and a beta of 0.49. Prothena Co. plc has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $64.00.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.12 million. Prothena had a negative return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth $561,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 131.2% during the first quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 120,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 68,330 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 78.7% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Prothena by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 663,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,265,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the first quarter worth $9,799,000. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRTA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Prothena from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Prothena from $50.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

