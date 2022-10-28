Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) Stock Position Lowered by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,185 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 986 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KEX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kirby during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Kirby in the first quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Kirby by 38.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Kirby in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Kirby Stock Performance

Kirby stock opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.26. Kirby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.58 and a fifty-two week high of $75.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.69.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The shipping company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $745.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.58 million. Kirby had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Kirby Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

