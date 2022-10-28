Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,565 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ LKFN opened at $81.83 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a one year low of $64.05 and a one year high of $85.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Lakeland Financial Announces Dividend

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.50% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business had revenue of $59.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 40.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LKFN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Lakeland Financial to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Financial

In other Lakeland Financial news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,831.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lakeland Financial news, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.79, for a total transaction of $84,469.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,867,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lisa M. O’neill sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.98, for a total transaction of $76,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,956,831.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $180,187 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

