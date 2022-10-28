LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €85.00 by Baader Bank

LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG – Get Rating) received a €85.00 ($86.73) price target from equities researchers at Baader Bank in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 25.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LEG. Barclays set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €118.00 ($120.41) price objective on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €90.00 ($91.84) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €85.00 ($86.73) price target on LEG Immobilien in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

LEG Immobilien Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:LEG opened at €67.84 ($69.22) on Wednesday. LEG Immobilien has a 52-week low of €75.17 ($76.70) and a 52-week high of €98.50 ($100.51). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €66.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is €81.95.

About LEG Immobilien

LEG Immobilien AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated property company in Germany. The company engages in the performance of services and management of equity investments; property management and location development; performance of services for third parties and housing industry services; and generation of electricity and heat.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.