Limited/Nv Schlumberger Sells 12,367,500 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,367,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total transaction of $189,593,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,701,961 shares in the company, valued at $164,061,062.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Schlumberger Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE SLB opened at $51.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.67. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $53.89. The stock has a market cap of $73.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.73.
Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.
SLB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.99.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 95.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $25,000. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 768.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.
Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.
