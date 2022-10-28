Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 30.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,677 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,415 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Loews by 58.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the first quarter worth $30,000. Capital Management Associates NY acquired a new position in Loews in the first quarter valued at $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Loews by 131.7% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Loews by 181.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 58.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other news, major shareholder Corp Loews purchased 47,899 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $40.08 per share, with a total value of $1,919,791.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 243,526,599 shares in the company, valued at $9,760,546,087.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 274,630 shares of company stock valued at $10,802,190. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Loews Stock Performance

Loews stock opened at $56.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.55. Loews Co. has a 52 week low of $49.36 and a 52 week high of $68.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on L shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Loews in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Loews from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto and umbrella coverages.

