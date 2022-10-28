Made.com Group (LON:MADE) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Made.com Group (LON:MADE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “not rated” rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Made.com Group from GBX 72 ($0.87) to GBX 23 ($0.28) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

MADE opened at GBX 0.67 ($0.01) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 6.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Made.com Group has a 1 year low of GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and a 1 year high of GBX 165 ($1.99). The firm has a market cap of £2.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09.

Made.com Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the online retail of furnishings and homeware. The company provides sofas, chairs, tables, and beds; wardrobes, cabinets, bookcases, shelves, TV stands, storage benches, and other storage and utility products; and lighting products, such as floor lamps, table lamps, bedside lamps, lamp shades, wall lights, ceiling lighting, and chandeliers.

