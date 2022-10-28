Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,923 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 6.3% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $12,290,246,000 after purchasing an additional 766,487 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after buying an additional 3,757,500 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 27,871,939 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,593,198,000 after buying an additional 1,027,207 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,092,331 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,119,597,000 after buying an additional 2,696,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.05.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Down 2.0 %

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $226.75 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.13 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $248.41 and its 200-day moving average is $261.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

