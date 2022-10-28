Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Acquired by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,861 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 697 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 1.5% of Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $15,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,136 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 41.7% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 15,556 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% in the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,576 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.7% in the first quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.05.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $226.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $248.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.94. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $219.13 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.72%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

