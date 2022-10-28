Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,242 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up 5.3% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Tobam boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% in the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $226.75 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $219.13 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.41 and a 200-day moving average of $261.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

