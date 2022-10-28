Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Raised by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,588 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,350 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 4.8% of Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $53,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 8.9% during the second quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 37,326 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,586,000 after buying an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 68,247 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $17,527,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.2% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 60,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,631,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Equity Management grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.5% during the second quarter. Strategic Equity Management now owns 1,658 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Microsoft from $380.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $296.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.05.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $226.75 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $219.13 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $248.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

