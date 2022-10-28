Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lessened by Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC

Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,822 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 13,767 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 7.6% of Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $88,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,136 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,141,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its stake in Microsoft by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 15,556 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Microsoft by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 20,576 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,344,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Hill Island Financial LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Hill Island Financial LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Fundamental Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.05.

Insider Activity

Microsoft Stock Down 2.0 %

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $226.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $261.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.13 and a 52 week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

