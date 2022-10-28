Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Lifted by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,247 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 2.5% of Community Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $17,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

MSFT opened at $226.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.94. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $219.13 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.05.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

