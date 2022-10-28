Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Cut to $275.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 21.28% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on MSFT. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.05.

Microsoft stock opened at $226.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.94. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $219.13 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 3,401 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

