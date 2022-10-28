Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Price Target Cut to $305.00

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Mizuho from $320.00 to $305.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the software giant’s stock. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 34.51% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MSFT. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Microsoft from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Cowen reduced their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.05.

MSFT stock opened at $226.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $248.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $219.13 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Cooper Financial Group increased its stake in Microsoft by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 36,136 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,141,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 34.3% during the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,833 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,273,000 after buying an additional 6,857 shares during the last quarter. E&G Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the first quarter. E&G Advisors LP now owns 13,318 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,106,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 91,735 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,283,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.2% during the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 5,036 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

