Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires New Holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,229 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Cryoport by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,305 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $122,720,000 after acquiring an additional 159,133 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Cryoport by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $112,700,000 after buying an additional 485,972 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cryoport by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,269 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $105,718,000 after buying an additional 59,877 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cryoport by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,661,069 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,632,000 after buying an additional 374,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Cryoport by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,207,444 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,152,000 after buying an additional 216,590 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cryoport alerts:

Cryoport Price Performance

Shares of Cryoport stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.82 and a 52-week high of $86.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.30 and a 200-day moving average of $29.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 13.69 and a current ratio of 14.21.

Insider Activity at Cryoport

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 125.96% and a negative return on equity of 14.43%. The business had revenue of $64.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) EPS. Cryoport’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $86,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,467.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Robert J. Hariri sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total transaction of $86,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,467.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard J. Berman sold 2,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $116,579.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,615,089.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cryoport from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.33.

Cryoport Profile

(Get Rating)

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities is maintained throughout the shipping cycle.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.