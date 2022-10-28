Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires New Stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Asana by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Asana by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Asana by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Asana by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Asana by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASAN shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Asana from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp started coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Asana in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.05.

Asana Price Performance

ASAN stock opened at $20.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.41. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59). Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. The company had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Asana’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Asana, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Asana

In other Asana news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 19,273,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 1,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $43,778.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 168,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,125.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares in the company, valued at $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,986 shares of company stock valued at $165,326. Corporate insiders own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

