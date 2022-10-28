Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 28,782 The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Beauty Health by 589.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 31,028 shares in the last quarter. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 34,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 7,451 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $878,000. Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beauty Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $471,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Beauty Health by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,416,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,913,000 after purchasing an additional 192,595 shares in the last quarter. 78.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

Beauty Health Price Performance

Shares of SKIN opened at $12.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 11.44, a quick ratio of 10.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.78. The Beauty Health Company has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $30.17.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Beauty Health ( NASDAQ:SKIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $103.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.70 million. Beauty Health had a negative net margin of 59.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SKIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Beauty Health from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beauty Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Beauty Health Profile

(Get Rating)

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, peel, exfoliate, extract, infuse, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.