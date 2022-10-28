Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 40,000 Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HLAHU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLAHU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I by 0.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,091,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,629 shares during the last quarter.

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I Trading Up 0.2 %

HLAHU stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.87. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.70 and a 12 month high of $10.06.

About Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I

Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Hamilton Lane Alliance Holdings I, Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

