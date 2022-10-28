Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires Shares of 58,675 CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 58,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in CommScope by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 483,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,810,000 after purchasing an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CommScope in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in CommScope by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,891 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Get CommScope alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on COMM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on CommScope from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CommScope from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. TheStreet raised CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CommScope from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

CommScope Stock Performance

Shares of COMM opened at $13.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.75. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.73.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 105.05% and a negative net margin of 4.65%. CommScope’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CommScope

In other CommScope news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 554,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,235,583.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Claudius E. Iv Watts acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 554,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,235,583.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 48,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.41 per share, with a total value of $500,471.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,378 shares in the company, valued at $13,120,534.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 63,076 shares of company stock worth $645,321. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About CommScope

(Get Rating)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CommScope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CommScope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.