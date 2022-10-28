Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys New Holdings in First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,856 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,559 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 214,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the period. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 15,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Get First Commonwealth Financial alerts:

First Commonwealth Financial Price Performance

FCF opened at $13.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.67 and a 200 day moving average of $13.85. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.98.

First Commonwealth Financial Announces Dividend

First Commonwealth Financial ( NYSE:FCF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 32.04%. The company had revenue of $98.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FCF. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Commonwealth Financial to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on First Commonwealth Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.42.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Commonwealth Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Commonwealth Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.