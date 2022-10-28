Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys New Holdings in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Perimeter Solutions, SA (NYSE:PRM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Perimeter Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Objective Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Perimeter Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000.

Perimeter Solutions Price Performance

Shares of PRM stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.08. Perimeter Solutions, SA has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $15.14.

Perimeter Solutions Profile

Perimeter Solutions ( NYSE:PRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $100.97 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Perimeter Solutions, SA will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Perimeter Solutions, SA manufactures and supplies firefighting products and lubricant additives in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fire Safety and Oil Additives. The Fire Safety segment provides fire retardants and firefighting foams, as well as specialized equipment and services for federal, state, provincial, local/municipal, and commercial customers.

