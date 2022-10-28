Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 6.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Scholastic by 2.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Scholastic by 1.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Scholastic by 0.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Scholastic by 69.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on SCHL. TheStreet lowered shares of Scholastic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Scholastic in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $37.92 on Friday. Scholastic Co. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.51.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $262.90 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, CEO Warwick Peter acquired 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.03 per share, for a total transaction of $100,692.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,894.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Sasha Quinton sold 2,599 shares of Scholastic stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $122,698.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,307 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,003.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Warwick Peter acquired 3,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.03 per share, with a total value of $100,692.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,209,894.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

