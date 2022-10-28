Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 13,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 996.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth $235,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the 1st quarter worth $221,000. 84.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAKE opened at $34.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.56. The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.05 and a 12-month high of $47.17.

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $832.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 31.69% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAKE has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

