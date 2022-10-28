Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 15,091 First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,091 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BUSE. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Busey by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in First Busey by 7,663.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Busey in the 1st quarter worth approximately $325,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in First Busey by 222.0% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 25,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in First Busey by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,349 shares of the bank’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Busey stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.41. First Busey Co. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $29.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.87.

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). First Busey had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company had revenue of $106.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Busey Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. First Busey’s payout ratio is 41.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley decreased their target price on First Busey from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on First Busey from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $55,729.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 173,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,883.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 7.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

