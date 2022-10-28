Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 17,799 Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 17,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YOU. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Clear Secure by 51.1% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 7,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clear Secure during the first quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure stock opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.12 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.55. Clear Secure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.79 and a twelve month high of $54.19.

In related news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 39,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $1,193,008.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Alclear Investments Ii, Llc sold 39,556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total value of $1,193,008.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kenneth L. Cornick sold 43,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $1,223,721.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 392,701 shares of company stock valued at $11,359,041 over the last quarter. 42.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

