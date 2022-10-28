Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 440,443 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. abrdn plc boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 9,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Getty Realty by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 54,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 72.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Getty Realty stock opened at $30.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.83 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $33.35.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $40.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.26 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 50.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 95.91%.

GTY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Getty Realty in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.25.

