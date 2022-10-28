Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $360,000 Position in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) by 243.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,133 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.11% of Cipher Mining worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CIFR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 11,558 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 236.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Cipher Mining by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cipher Mining

In other Cipher Mining news, Director Cary M. Grossman bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $35,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 270,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,480.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cipher Mining Trading Down 6.8 %

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.50 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ CIFR opened at $1.10 on Friday. Cipher Mining Inc. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $9.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1.89.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIFR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.