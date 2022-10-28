Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $364,000 Position in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating) by 138.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 41,233 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 881.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 296,986 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 50,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 39,950 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 93,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,243,000. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a 70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Up 6.2 %

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Profile

NYSE EBR opened at $8.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $9.80.

(Get Rating)

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobras, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated 32 hydroelectric plants with a total installed capacity of 46,295.75 megawatts; nine thermal plants, including coal, and oil and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,505 megawatts; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra I with an installed capacity of 640 megawatts and Angra II with an installed capacity of 1,350 megawatts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. - Eletrobrás and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.