Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $376,000 Stock Holdings in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. reduced its position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 90.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136,973 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the second quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 5.9% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1.5% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,011,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,305,000 after purchasing an additional 14,747 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 367,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Phreesia in the first quarter valued at $516,000. 89.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Phreesia from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phreesia has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.47.
Phreesia Stock Up 0.3 %
PHR opened at $26.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.70. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $76.10.
Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $67.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.87 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 73.73% and a negative return on equity of 45.05%. Analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Phreesia Company Profile
Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.
