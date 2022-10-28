Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $392,000 Holdings in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,593 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,850 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SLM were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLM. Kendall Capital Management raised its stake in SLM by 3.7% during the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 101,468 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 37.0% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,965,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $273,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,042,189 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.4% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 147,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of SLM during the first quarter worth about $551,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SLM by 5.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 441,380 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

SLM stock opened at $16.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.15. SLM Co. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $20.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.19). SLM had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 37.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SLM Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. SLM’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

SLM has been the topic of several research reports. Compass Point reduced their price target on SLM to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on SLM to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on SLM in a report on Friday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.22.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

