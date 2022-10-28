Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Viasat were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,815 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 232,613 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,352,000 after purchasing an additional 26,439 shares in the last quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Steinberg Asset Management LLC now owns 113,449 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,536,000 after purchasing an additional 13,664 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Viasat by 71.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Viasat by 512.1% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 68,553 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 57,353 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VSAT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Viasat in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lowered their price target on Viasat from $53.00 to $47.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Viasat from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $39.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -53.92 and a beta of 1.21. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.38 and a 52 week high of $68.76.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $678.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.89 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 2.01% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. As a group, analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

