Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Invests $359,000 in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $218,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in First Bancorp by 11.4% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in First Bancorp by 7.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $361,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 705 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $26,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,302.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $43.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.29 and a 200-day moving average of $37.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.06. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $32.90 and a 52-week high of $50.92.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.47 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 11.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

First Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on FBNC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of First Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. DA Davidson cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

First Bancorp Profile

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

